Biostar Accidentally Reveals 7 AMD Ryzen APU Designs

It’s been well documented in the last few weeks that AMD is planning on launching some new AM4 desktop processors that will feature an integrated graphics solution. Unlike their prior APU releases, however, that were mostly targeted towards the entry-level market, these new CPUs are going to have plenty of processing beef to back them up!

Well, in a report via TechSpot, it seems that Biostar may have accidentally let the cat out of the bag. In an update to their motherboard documentation, the company has cited the specific names of at least 7 of the upcoming AMD Ryzen APU designs!

AMD Ryzen APU

In the list, which you can see below, we have at least 7 AMD Ryzen APU models confirmed and, checking the specifications, it does seem pretty clear that these are going to offer some pretty hefty levels of performance. While largely comparable to the existing 3XXX series, the kicker is that (in case you don’t know what the term ‘APU’ means) these new processors will all come with an integrated graphics solution.

In other words, you will not need a dedicated graphics card to have a working display output! A feature that has been lacking from the majority of AMD’s more potent Ryzen releases!

What Do We Think?

This is probably a very smart move by AMD. Particularly since Intel is expected to debut its ‘Xe’ integrated graphics solution before the end of this year. Better still, if you need a powerful processor, but don’t care too much for gaming, these new Ryzen releases may just be perfect for you! – As for how good they will be at gaming? Well, at this point, your guess is as good as ours, but the 3200G designs were certainly not too bad!

With them expected to be announced within the next couple of weeks, these AMD Ryzen APU designs are set to his retail shelves before the end of June!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!