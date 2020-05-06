Biostar Reveals its Racing Z490GTA EVO Motherboard

Biostar, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, today announces the launch of the latest RACING Z490GTA EVO motherboard made to run Intel’s 10th generation Comet Lake-S processors.

Built on Intel’s Z490 platform, the RACING Z490GTA EVO motherboard is BIOSTAR’s premium flagship motherboard ready to blaze past all competition with the new 10th Gen processor range from Intel. Styled with BIOSTAR’s signature RACING themed design language, the RACING Z490GTA EVO motherboard has some of the most sought after features in the market like the new 16 Phase power design for a highly precise hardware power regulation, tested, optimized and manufactured to be the best in the market providing an extremely safe and long-lasting product life and combined with many more lucrative functions, the RACING Z490GTA EVO motherboard brings users the extra edge and reliability familiar in a premium BIOSTAR product.

Biostar Z490GTA EVO Motherboard

Specs wise the RACING Z490GTA EVO motherboard is packed with the latest technology that rivals all competition in the market like support for 4-DIMMs of DDR4 RAM up to 128 GB with the capability of overclocking up to 4400+ stable boost clock speeds enabled by the new power regulation technology designed by BIOSTAR, which can be easily managed with the new BIOS user interface designed with simple efficient use in mind easily accessible to any end user.

The RACING Z490GTA EVO motherboard also has PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s) with support for Intel Optane memory for faster data transfer speeds, GbE LAN that provides lightning fast ethernet speeds and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C for easy connectivity and also M.2 (E Key) 2230 Socket. Supports WiFi, Bluetooth module and Intel CNVithat delivers a secure, stable and fast network connection.

The armor shroud of the motherboard made to help dissipate heat, coupled with the new Super Hyper PWM system that delivers stable power on a 100% fixed rate across all hardware components that ensures all critical components are protected and offers excellent precision, performance and reliability. Considering the power requirements to run the top-end 10th gen processors on the new 1200 socket, proper power regulation and cooling is an extreme necessity and BIOSTAR has got you covered.

Gamers & Content Creators!

The RACING Z490GTA EVO motherboard has a fully packed Rear I/O panel protected by its Armor Gear design. It consists of 2 x Wi-Fi Antenna Ports, 1 x PS/2 Keyboard/ Mouse, 1 x HDMI Port, 1 x USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type-C Port, 1 x USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Port, 8 x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports, 1 x GbE LAN port, 5 x Audio ports and 1 x SPDIF-Out port giving the user a wide range of connectivity options to go with.



Designed for gamers, content creators and all pc enthusiasts alike, the RACING Z490GTA EVO motherboard is a great investment to make with some of the most modern tech packed into a sleek functional product that is built to last and by registering your newly purchased RACING Z490GTA EVO motherboard with the BIOSTAR VIP CARE web portal you will get a jaw dropping 5 years extended warranty period for you to enjoy your pc build with added assurance that BIOSTAR has you covered.

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Biostar website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

While not as visually appealing as some of the other Z490 motherboard designs we’ve seen, Biostar does appear to have an excellent choice for their flagship model on their hands here. Packing lots of features, although no prices have yet been revealed, one can presume that this may represent one of the most affordable ‘flagship’ models available when these launch with Intel’s Comet Lake-S at the end of the month!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!