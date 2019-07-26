Biostar Rolls Out Ryzen 3000-Ready X470GTA Motherboard

Biostar is releasing a new motherboard that supports the latest Ryzen 3000 CPUs. However, this is not one of their boards using the X570 chipset. Instead, it is the X470GTA which uses the previous gen’s chipset. Obviously, users can also use a 2nd Gen or 1st Gen Ryzen with it. However, it is good to know that this one is ready for a 3rd Gen right out of the box.

What are the Limitations of a Ryzen 3000 + X470 Chipset Combo?

Obviously, there are some caveats to running a Ryzen 3000 CPU on an X470. This includes the absence of PCIe 4.0. Which thankfully is not that big of a deal-breaker. Unless you really need to run the latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs.

Another limitation with this motherboard in particular is that its max CPU TDP support tops out at 105W. So it is not exactly going to be the darling of overclockers. However, that is not exactly the goal of Biostar with this product. Instead, it is a lower-cost Ryzen 3000 ready motherboard for those who could use the extra expansion slots.

In terms of audio and network features, the X470GTA uses Realtek solutions for both, Specifically, an RTL 8118AS Gigabit LAN chip and an ALC892 HD audio chip. As for storage, it comes with the standard 6x SATA3 6Gb/s ports, plus a single M.2 slot. This supports both PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA SSDs.

How Much is this X470 Motherboard?

According to TechPowerUp, this motherboard is priced around just $120 USD. That is a very good deal considering typical X570 chipset motherboards are closer to $200 than $100.