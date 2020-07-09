Biostar Unveils its B550MH Motherboard

Biostar, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, today announces the B550MH motherboard that runs the 3rd gen Ryzen processors. Geared towards the business and casual users, the new BIOSTAR B550MH motherboard is designed to be efficient and reliable with bleeding-edge technology built to be the best in the market with a new stylish PCB design.

The B550MH motherboard supports up to 64Gb of RAM across 2DIMMs with the capability of reaching 4400+OC speeds and technologies like PCIe 4.0 that supports 16GT/s bit data transfer rates which is 2 times faster than PCIe 3.0 with backward compatibility, as well as PCIe M.2 4.0 which delivers lower latency on a higher bandwidth of 64Gb/s which is 2x faster than the old PCIe M.2 3.0 making the new BIOSTAR B550MH motherboard a great choice for many applications.

The latest USB 3.2 Gen1 is also present in the B550MH motherboard delivering extraordinary performance boosts with data transfer speeds reaching up to 5Gbps and is backward compatible with older devices.

Biostar B550MH Motherboard

In addition to the above, the BIOSTAR B550MH also has Super LAN Surge Protection, providing LAN with more advanced antistatic protection capabilities by adding an integrated chip to strengthen electrical stability and prevent damage from lightning strikes and electrical surges and HDMI output port which supports up to 4K resolution enabling new high-definition image displays with four times the resolution of Full HD, which express bright and highly detailed content that fills the entire screen with lifelike images allowing users to enjoy high definition TV shows and movies online such as YouTube or Netflix with the HDMI output.

The B550MH also contains a fully packed rear I/O panel containing multiple connectivity options like 4 x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports as well as 1 x PS/2 Keyboard and a 1 x PS/2 mouse port and a standard D-Sub output port complementary to its already exceptional HDMI port. Additionally, the B550MH also has 3 x audio ports that run on Realtek ALC887 architecture which delivers 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio, Realtek GbE LAN port, as well as 2 x USB 2.0 ports for added connectivity.

Overall, the B550MH motherboard is a great choice for that new AMD Ryzen build and BIOSTAR promises support for any upcoming Ryzen processors with timely BIOS updates so users can rest assured that the new B550MH motherboard will serve them faithfully for a long time.

Features & Specifications

Supports AMD 3 rd Gen Ryzen (Matisse) Processors / Future Ryzen Processors

Supports 2-DIMM DDR4-4400+(OC)/4000(OC)/3600(OC)/3200(OC)/2933/2667/2400/2133/1866 up to 64GB maximum capacity

Supports USB 3.2 Gen1

Supports PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)

Supports HDMI 4K resolution

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Biostar has yet to confirm the price or availability for its new B550MH motherboard. If you do, however, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking to move to the B550 platform? – Let us know in the comments!