Biostar Updates 300-Series BIOS for Intel 9th Gen Support

New Intel CPUs, Same Biostar Motherboard

Intel is due to launch their 9th generation processors soon. These 9th Gen Core processors are physically socket compatible with the 300-series chipset line. So motherboard manufacturer Biostar has issued BIOS updates across their 300-series chipset motherboard lineup providing support for these processors.

The 9th generation Intel Core processors claim to deliver up to 10% better performance on games such as Hitman 2 and World of Tanks over the previous generation Intel CPUs. Furthermore, it also apparently delivers up to 34% performance improvement for video editing.

Which Biostar Motherboards Have the 9th Gen BIOS Update?

This update applies not only to Biostar’s unlocked Z370 chipset boards, but to other 300-series chipset models as well. This includes the RACING B360GT3S, RACING B360GT5S, B360MHD PRO, B360MHD PRO2, H310MHD PRO, H310MHD PRO2, B360TH, H310MHC, H310MHC2, RACING Z370GT6, TB360-BTC PRO, and TB360-BTC Expert.

How Do You Update the BIOS on a Biostar Motherboard?

To update the BIOS and Intel ME version of the BIOSTAR motherboards, select the corresponding link to download the latest BIOS version and Intel ME update files, then follow the instructions.

Power on motherboard and press F12 key during POST screen. After POST, it will show a menu for BIOS update. Use the BIOS file on the list from left side to update. (It will wait a moment for system to load the BIOS file.) Press Y key to flash the BIOS and erase DMI data, then system will update the BIOS automatically. After reboot, system will run with new BIOS you just updated.

Where Can I Download these Biostar BIOS Updates?

See the list below and click on the link matching your motherboard model name.