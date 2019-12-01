BIOSTAR X570GTA Motherboard Review

There’s certainly no shortage of great AMD motherboards out there right now. With the rising dominance of the Ryzen CPU, there’s never been more choice for AMD customers. BIOSTAR may not be the biggest name here in the UK, however, they’ve proven before that they can make a competitive board and often very competitive prices. That seems to be the goal of the X570GTA. Now, I’m not sure if they’re just lifting that name from Grand Theft Audio, but their latest Racing series motherboard promises to be an attractive option for those on a tighter budget.

While it’s not the most feature-packed motherboard, it’s hardly lacking in features either. It still has the usual X570 chipset with the PCB fan. It also has support for four DIMMs of high-speed DDR4 memory. Plus, with built-in HDMI, PCIe M.2, Gigabit LAN, etc, it’s ticking all the right boxes for your typical AMD PC build. What it lacks are the “premium” looks you get on more expensive boards, it’s a little more stripped back, but honestly, I’m OK with that if the performance is still there.

Oh, and they put so much time into this amazing graphic I found on their website that I just had to include it. I’m serious, I really love that graphic!

Supports AMD Ryzen APU / Ryzen CPU

AMD X570 single chip architecture

Supports 4-DIMM DDR4-1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2667/2933(OC)/ 3200(OC)/

3600(OC)/ 4000+(OC) up to 128GB maximum capacity

USB 3.1 Gen1

PCI-e M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)

HDMI 4K resolution

RGB Sync

Racing Armour

M.2 Heatsink

“BIOSTAR RACING Gen4 AMD X570GTA is ready to open new world. It offers high-fidelity visuals, high-efficiencies, lightning-fast performance and quick responsiveness to take your design to the next level. It has the coolest features and most innovative technologies to help you get started on your next masterpiece. It’s time to use our powers and come together, power creator is you.” – BIOSTAR

CPU Support

Please keep in mind that Ryzen X570 motherboards only support Ryzen 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen CPUs. Despite being AM4 sockets, they do not currently work with Ryzen 1st Gen processors. Furthermore, for those wanting to use the full PCIe 4.0 functionality, you’ll also need to use the latest 3rd Gen CPUs.