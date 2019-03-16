Bioware Answers Anthem Critics With New Loot Boost Patch

Anthem Drop Rates Improved

Earlier this week, fans of Anthem called for a mass boycott of the game via Reddit. The reasoning behind this was the believe that the drop rate for the highest-tier items, known as ‘Masterwork’ and ‘Legendary’ were far too low.

This is an issue that was compounded when an early release glitch saw these appearing far more frequently than intended.

The boycott called for players to simply not play the game from March 11th-15th in order to try and coerce developer Bioware to make some changes. Well, it seems that the action has had the desired affect!

In a report via DSOGaming, Bioware has released a new patch for Anthem which has, straight up, increased the drop percentages on those item types. In other words, fans asked, Bioware delivered.

Patch Release!

The patch for the game has already been released. As such, gamers should find that effectively immediately, both ‘Legendary’ and ‘Masterwork’ items should start appearing far more frequently.

The main factor, however, is that this does seem to emphasise that Bioware made no idle claim when they said that they would take fan feedback on board.

This is quite a significant move and one, if I’m honest, I didn’t expect them to make. For players of the game, however, this is surely good news all around!

What do you think? Do you plan Anthem? Are you a fan of the new loot drop changes? – Let us know in the comments!