Bioware Teasing Dragon Age 4 on Twitter

/ 6 hours ago
BioWare Confirms That Dragon Age 4 is Coming

Good news gamers, as it looks like Bioware are preparing to unleash Dragon Age 4! While the company has explicitly said that, you don’t have to be Sherlock freaking Holmes to work it out. They recently went onto twitter and left quite a glaring teaser for the world to see. Boy, are they gonna feel stupid if that was just a typo though.

Dragon 4ge Day!

Ten years of Dragon Age, that’s quite a big deal for any gaming franchise. However, we’ve not seen an entry in the series for quite some time now. Thankfully, it looks like they’re ready to celebrate the anniversary on December 4th. As they say, “Dragon 4ge Day” and if that’s just a play on it being the 4th of December, and not Dragon Age 4, then they’re gonna get a world of heat from the gaming community.

VGA Show 2018

Remember, last year we saw Bioware tease a new Dragon Age game. However, we’ve not had so much as a tongue-in-cheek Tweet about it since… Well, until today that is, oh and this one. However, with so little information, no leaks, images, etc, I bet it’s a long time away from release. I wouldn’t be shocked if it didn’t see a release until another year or more. Of course, that’s about the time the new Xbox and PlayStation are out, so that’s a pretty safe bet.

