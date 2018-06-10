Bioware’s Anthem Launching on Q1 2019 – Has No Loot Boxes

Arriving Sooner Than You Think

All eyes are currently on E3 2018 as the world’s biggest video game developers are announcing their latest titles. Bioware is also present with their much anticipated shared-world action RPG ‘Anthem’. The ambitious game is pretty much their answer to Destiny and the latest cinematic trailer shows exactly why everyone is hyped about it.

First of all, it has unmistakably gorgeous graphics. From the first shot, the trailer proudly proclaims that users are seeing actual game engine footage. Secondly, the designs looks incredible as well, with what appears to be a well-thought out world. In the game’s universe, humanity struggles to survive in a savage environment against terrifying creatures. Good thing there are Javelin exosuits on hand, which improves humanity’s odds.

The open-world shooter not only allows players to roam around freely. It also combines four player co-op features with conversations that have world-altering choices. This is something Bioware games are known for with games such as Mass Effect and Knights of the Old Republic. There will also be plenty of customization options for the Javelin exosuits. According to Bioware and EA, they intend to take elements of what made their single player games enjoyable. Now, with the fun of incorporating it in multi-player co-op.

This comes as no surprise considering EA has also reiterated that Battlefield V will have no loot boxes or microtransactions either. It seems that they have truly learned their lesson from the Star Wars Battlefront II debacle last year.

Will There Be Loot Boxes?

One question on every gamer’s mind is whether there will be loot boxes. Thankfully, according to EA, there will be none. Moreover, there will be no “pay-for-power” advantages in-game. However, purchasable cosmetic and vanity options will be available. This includes choices for customizing the Javelin suits.

When is Anthem Coming Out?

Anthem is coming out on February 22, 2019 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

If the trailer above is not enough, IGN has also released an exclusive 4-mintues of actual gameplay footage for Anthem, which you can see below: