Bitcoin Soars to Over $34,000!

Around 3 weeks ago, we reported that Bitcoin, and Cryptocurrency in general, seemed to be hitting a brand new boom period with the value of various coins increasing quite sharply and significantly over a notably short period of time. In specific regards to Bitcoin, however, which is one of the most popular choices around, if you were in any doubt that a fresh wave of mining frenzy was likely on the way, then with the value hitting a brand new high of just over $34,000 within the last 24-hours, there can be no doubt left now.

Put simply, Bitcoin is definitely back, and in a very big fashion!

Bitcoin Value Soars to Over $34,000

Within just the last 24-hours, Bitcoin has hit a brand new record high valuation of $34,544 which, in a nutshell, means that since our last report on December 18th (when the value hit $24,000) it has since increased by over $10,000 in just the last 15 days. More so though, within just the last 12-hour period, the value has shot up by around $4,000 with no signs suggesting that this is going to fall significantly any time soon.

As often seen in previous Cyptocurrency ‘booms’, however, there will undoubtedly be a lot of fallout for general gaming consumers.

What Do We Think?

If you have chosen to stick with Bitcoin, and particularly so during the 2018-2019 period where the value went as low as $5,000 per coin, then you’re in the middle of undoubtedly another golden period where the savvy investor could now walk away now with a significantly huge profit margin. On the downside for general PC consumers, however, with a new boom, there will undoubtedly be more demand for graphics cards which, as I’m sure you’re aware, are already in amazingly short supply.

I suppose at this point though, the real question is how much higher will Bitcoin go? – Well, put simply, where there’s a bang, there will inevitably be a crunch. For the moment though, the trend definitely seems to be steep bordering on vertical!

As we have always said with any Cryptocurrency, however, if you do plan to dip your toe and invest some money, never put in more than you can afford to lose! – You can check the latest Bitcoin valuation via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!