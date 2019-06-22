Bitcoin Tops $10,000 For the First Time In Over A Year

Bitcoin Tops £10,000

While many of us were amazed at the staggering rise in the price of Bitcoin throughout 2017, it was equally impressive at just how quickly it chased through the first few months of 2018. This saw it’s record value of just over $20,000 tumble below $5,000 and until recently, showed little hope of ever achieving those heights again.

Over the last couple of months, however, the price of Bitcoin has seen a steady rise and in just the last 24 hours, has now hit over $10,000 for the first time since March 2018.

Is Bitcoin Back?

Given the speculator drop in value that Bitcoin saw, you’d be forgiven for not paying quite so much attention to it as you once did. It has, however, seen a slow but steady resurgence over the first half of 2019 and has now finally broken the $10,000 mark, again. In fact, at the time of writing, it’s just shy of $11,000 with a 10.5% spike in the last 24 hours.

So, is it time to get crazy and start mining again? Well, again, while not a terrible idea, if Bitcoin is seeing a spike again, you may have missed the boat.

How High Will It Go?

Unlike in 2017, Bitcoin does have a few more positive factors going for it this time around. For one, it’s a much more well-known and relevant currency. Put simply, more people know about it and have the confidence to invest in it. Secondly, and again unlike 2017, the rise in price has been slower but definitely more consistent.

Whether Bitcoin will ever hit the heights of December 2017 remains to be seen. At the moment, however, things are looking very promising. For the love of God though, please don’t start rushing out to buy graphics cards!

You can check out the current Bitcoin price via the Coindesk website at the link here!

