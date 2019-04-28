BitFenix Enso Mesh Tempered Glass Aura Sync Case Review

Enso Mesh

The mid-tower PC case market is packed full of amazing looking product. Furthermore, it’s extremely competitive when it comes to pricing too. There’s something for every budget these days. BitFenix is hardly new at this though, and they’ve put their experience into the new BitFenix Enso Mesh. A high-airflow tempered glass case, which features magnetic panels and filters, built-in RGB lighting and fans, and a whole lot more. At its current price, it seems to good to be true. All these high-end features, with room for E-ATX motherboards, plenty of storage, and AURA Sync. We just had to have a closer look at it, so that’s exactly what we’ll be doing today!

Features

Full mesh front panel with easy removal

ASUS Aura Sync compatible & top RGB lighting control

23mm cable management space

Multiple magnetic dust filters

Up to 5 fans or 2 radiators for ample water cooling

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

Colours

Available in black or white, the Enso Mesh gives you some choice over your build. Of course, with AURA Sync built into the front panel, you can customise the colours even further. We’ve got the white one in for review today, but other than the colour, the black model has the same specifications.

What BitFenix Had to Say