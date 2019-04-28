BitFenix Enso Mesh Tempered Glass Aura Sync Case Review
Peter Donnell / 4 hours ago
Enso Mesh
The mid-tower PC case market is packed full of amazing looking product. Furthermore, it’s extremely competitive when it comes to pricing too. There’s something for every budget these days. BitFenix is hardly new at this though, and they’ve put their experience into the new BitFenix Enso Mesh. A high-airflow tempered glass case, which features magnetic panels and filters, built-in RGB lighting and fans, and a whole lot more. At its current price, it seems to good to be true. All these high-end features, with room for E-ATX motherboards, plenty of storage, and AURA Sync. We just had to have a closer look at it, so that’s exactly what we’ll be doing today!
Features
- Full mesh front panel with easy removal
- ASUS Aura Sync compatible & top RGB lighting control
- 23mm cable management space
- Multiple magnetic dust filters
- Up to 5 fans or 2 radiators for ample water cooling
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.
Colours
Available in black or white, the Enso Mesh gives you some choice over your build. Of course, with AURA Sync built into the front panel, you can customise the colours even further. We’ve got the white one in for review today, but other than the colour, the black model has the same specifications.
What BitFenix Had to Say
“The Bitfenix Enso Mesh is compact Midi-Tower that can hold motherboards from Mini-ITX- up to E-ATX form factors. It features a prominent mesh front panel which improves air flow intake whilst filtering dust to considerably improve air circulation throughout the case. The mesh panel combined with the RGB LED components on front panel give the Bitfenix Enso Mesh a remarkably futuristic look. The case’s design is further enhanced by a large tempered glass side panel that lets hardware enthusiast show off their system’s components. The panel is 4 mm thick and has a rubber seal to reduce noise. Since the Bitfenix Enso Mesh is Aura sync compatible, any RGB LED components connected to the case can be controlled and fined tuned. Simply connect the components to a compatible motherboard, and the effects can be configured via software.”