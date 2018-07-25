BitFenix Enso RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Chassis Review
Peter Donnell / 6 hours ago
Enso
The words RGB and tempered glass are thrown around a lot these days. However, I’m pretty happy with that, as tempered glass looks freaking amazing, and I’m glad the days of acrylic panels are fading away. RGB isn’t for everyone, and there are lots of products out there for those who don’t love it. However, having customisation of your colours is rarely a bad thing. With that in mind, the BitFenix Enso offers a huge tempered glass window, an RGB fan pre-installed, and loads of cool RGB lighting in the front panel. Add to that an RGB header/controller built-in with AURA support, and you’re ready to rock the world. Promising lots of features and a price of just £79.99, I’m interested to find out more, so let’s get cracking!
Features
- Extremely stylish midi tower for motherboards up to E-ATX
- Metal front with integrated RGB lighting & controller
- Large side panel made of tempered glass with sound insulation
- I/O Panel with 2x USB 3.0 & HD-Audio In/Out
- Support for two 280 and 120 mm format radiators
- 2x 3.5/2.5 inch & 3x 2.5 inch disk slots
- 2x 120 mm fans pre-installed – total 5 possible
- Graphics cards up to 34 cm long & CPU cooler up to 16 cm
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page at Overclockers UK here.
What Bitfenix Had to Say
“The BitFenix Enso Midi-Tower is a particularly stylish representative of its genre. It is equipped with Aura Sync compatible RGB lighting including a controller and large tempered glass side panel. The tidy interior design allows storage devices to disappear in the PSU shroud and behind the motherboard tray, as well as providing excellent airflow, water cooling support and two pre-installed 120 mm fans. In addition, the case has enough room for E-ATX motherboards, clean cable management and dust filters that can be removed in no time at all.” – Bitfenix