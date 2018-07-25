BitFenix Enso RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Enso

The words RGB and tempered glass are thrown around a lot these days. However, I’m pretty happy with that, as tempered glass looks freaking amazing, and I’m glad the days of acrylic panels are fading away. RGB isn’t for everyone, and there are lots of products out there for those who don’t love it. However, having customisation of your colours is rarely a bad thing. With that in mind, the BitFenix Enso offers a huge tempered glass window, an RGB fan pre-installed, and loads of cool RGB lighting in the front panel. Add to that an RGB header/controller built-in with AURA support, and you’re ready to rock the world. Promising lots of features and a price of just £79.99, I’m interested to find out more, so let’s get cracking!

Features

Extremely stylish midi tower for motherboards up to E-ATX

Metal front with integrated RGB lighting & controller

Large side panel made of tempered glass with sound insulation

I/O Panel with 2x USB 3.0 & HD-Audio In/Out

Support for two 280 and 120 mm format radiators

2x 3.5/2.5 inch & 3x 2.5 inch disk slots

2x 120 mm fans pre-installed – total 5 possible

Graphics cards up to 34 cm long & CPU cooler up to 16 cm

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page at Overclockers UK here.

What Bitfenix Had to Say