Bitspower Announces the Lotan Series Blocks for NVIDIA RTX

Full Cover Waterblock for NVIDIA RTX-20 Series

NVIDIA‘s next-generation Turing GPU-powered RTX 20-series video cards are now available. Naturally, Bitspower has also rolled out compatible water blocks for it. These provide full coverage utilizing a three-layer design: copper base, glass acylic flow channels and glass acrylic top for a clear view.

The base uses highly conductive copper, providing full contact over the GPU, memory and VRMs. Since bare copper can easily corrode, the base plate has an electroplated coating of nickel and chromium. This ensures complete protection while also producing a silver polished finish. This is the same water block that GALAX uses for their new Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition video card.

Does it Have RGB LED?

Yes it does. The top layer of the Bitspower Lotan series is carved with a channel to provide easy placement of the LED strip. In fact, it already comes with Bitspower Digital RGB. This means that each LED is adjustable instead of the whole array at the same time.

Furthermore, the Bitspower Lotan series VGA water block’s LED strip works with ASUS AURA Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome.

Which RTX 20-Series Cards are Compatible with the Bitspower Lotan Series?

For now, Bitspower guarantees compatibility with the Founder’s Edition RTX 2080 Ti video card. They are also releasing custom versions soon supporting ASUS’ ROG Strix RTX 20-series, as well as MSI’s RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio.