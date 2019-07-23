Bitspower Launches Lotan RGB Block for RTX 2080 Super

Bitspower is ready for NVIDIA‘s newly launched RTX 2080 Super video card. Their Lotan BP-VG2080RD-A2 water block just happens to be compatible. So users will be able to put the reference model under water ASAP.

The Bitspower Lotan features a three layer design. The bottom layer is a copper contact surface with an electroplated coating of nickel and chromium. The top is a clear acrylic layer which provides a full view of the cooling engine. Plus, this lets builders use custom colour coolants which can match their build.

Does This Block Have Analog or Digital RGB LEDs?

The Bitspower Lotan RGB block supports digital RGB LED. This is the 3-pin +5V connector which are individually addressable. Unlike the +12V 4-pin RGB LED which can only be the same colour at the same time.

Furthermore, the built-in LED strip is certified compatible with ASUS AURA Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome Sync. For users with an analog RGB motherboard header or controller, thankfully the LED strip is easily swappable. So you can mod it yourself.

What is Included with this RGB Block?

Bitspower provides a BP-FT2080RD backplate + IO bracket with each package. Users also get a set of thermal pad and mounting screws so that it is ready to install right out of the box.

There is no pricing information available at this time. For more information however, visit the official product page.