Bitspower Unveils RGB Monoblock for ASUS ROG Maximus XI Series

New Sobek Z390 Monoblock Now Supports ASUS ROG



Liquid cooling manufacturer Bitspower has released a new ASUS ROG variant of their Sobek Z390 RGB LED monoblock. This Sobek Z390 range supports motherboards like MSI‘s MEG Z390 Godlike, ASUS’ ROG Maximus XI Extreme, and Maximus XI Hero.

Since it is a monoblock, it provides full coverage across the CPU and VRM at the same time. The water channels flow through the CPU core as well as the critical components to ensure proper thermal management. Users can actually clearly see these channels since the top acrylic cover is clear.

This also allows for a good looking RGB LED lighting when the block is turned on. Meanwhile, the copper contact surface has nickel plating on all sides.

The RGB LED uses a standard 4-pin connector and can be synchronized with existing motherboard RGB solutions. This includes MSI’s Mystic Light, ASUS’ Aura Sync and even Razer’s Chroma.

How Much are These Bitspower Monoblocks?

These Sobek Z390 RGB LED monoblocks are available with a price tag of

€199.95 (with VAT).

The standoffs area already pre-installed and it comes with thermal pads. So it is ready for installation right out of the box. Just make sure you got the right block for your board since the VRM layout varies on each.