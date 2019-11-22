Black Friday Sales – Our Best Tech Picks From Amazon!

If you’re anything like me, then Black Friday represents one of the best opportunities to get your Christmas shopping done nice, early, and (ideally) as inexpensively as possible.

So, with Amazon launching their Black Friday sale, we’re pretty sure that many of you are going to spend a significant portion of today trawling through the (literally hundreds) of pages trying to snag a bargain.

Black Friday Sale at Amazon

Fortunately for you, if you’re in the market for a tech-based bargain, then we’ve already put in the leg work to try and find some of the best deals. So, save yourself some time (and a lot of effort) and check out our Amazon Black Friday sales highlights below!

All-new Fire 7 Tablet – £29.99

Elgato Stream Deck Mini – £59.99

Amazon Echo Dot – £22.00

Sadly this offer is only extended (in so far as Amazon is indicating) to UK customers!

AOC C27G1 27″ Curved VA LED FHD (1920×1080) Freesync 144Hz Height adjustable Gaming monitor – £169.99

RGB Gaming Mouse Mat Pad – £12.27

Graphics Cards

Graphics Cards

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 Advanced Edition – £383.14

GIGABYTE NVIDIA GTX 1060 G1 Gaming V2 – £170.99

MSI RADEON RX 580 ARMOR 8G OC – £169.97

ASUS Phoenix GeForce GTX1660 – £207.09

MSI Armor Gaming Radeon RX 580 – £265.25

Asus Cerberus GTX1050 Ti OC – £149.99

ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 Ti TUF OC – £244.99

SAPPHIRE Pulse Radeon RX 580 – £199.99

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER EVO Advanced – £375.11

Powercolor AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Dragon – £369.98

Sapphire Radeon PULSE RX 5700 8GB – £354.99

AMD Ryzen Processors

AMD Ryzen Processors

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 – £108.00

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X – £119.00

Ryzen 7 2700 – £139.00

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X – £174.85

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – £211.00

Ryzen 7 3700X – £289.99

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X – £348.89

ASUS Motherboards

ASUS Motherboards

ASUS TUF B450M-PLUS GAMING AM4/B450 – £74.79

ASUS TUF Z390-Plus Gaming (Wi-Fi) LGA1151 – £139.97

Crucial RAM

Crucial RAM

Crucial Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB, 16GB (2x8GB) 3000 MHz DDR4 – £65.99

Crucial Ballistix Elite, 16GB (2x8GB) 3600MHz DDR4 – £119.99

Acer Predator Orion 3000 PO3-600 Gaming PC – £999.99

FANCY CHERRY® HD 11.6 inch Ultrabook Laptop Notebook – £159.99

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1 TB NVMe M.2 Internal SSD – £159.99

Lenovo Tab E10 10.1 Inch HD Tablet – £79.99

Inexpensive Smart Phones

There are lots to choose from here, but for those of you looking for something new and friendly on your budget, here’s a couple of decent ones to consider.

For the Huawei Y6 2019 32 GB – Check out the link here!

For the HONOR 10 Lite Dual SIM 64 GB check out the link here!

4K Televisions

4K Televisions

HISENSE H50B7100UK 50-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV – £299.99

Finlux 55-FUD-8020 55-inch UHD – £369.99

Philips 50PUS6754/12 50-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV with Ambilight – £399.99

TCL 55DP648 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR 10 Smart TV – £439.99

Black Friday for the Kids – Trust Gaming GXT 702 Ryon Junior Gaming Chair for Kids – £69.99

Ring Video Doorbell plus Echo Dot Charcoal – £89.99

Black Friday for the Kids – Dragon Touch Kids Tablet – £63.99

What Do You Think?

You can, of course, check out the official Amazon Black Friday website via the link here (you didn’t really need me to link that did you?) – So be sure to visit it and let us know if you think we’ve missed a trick with one of their better sales items that we missed!

If you like what you’re seeing in the Amazon Black Friday sale (whether we mentioned it in our highlights or not), share it with us in the comments! We all want to snag a bargain here!