Black Mirror Season 5 is Arriving in June – New Trailer Released

Fewer Episodes, Bigger Budget

Netflix has released a new trailer for season five of Black Mirror. The dark sci-fi anthology series will continue next month after releasing a movie special in December.

These new episodes will be in “regular” format unlike the interactive choose-your-own-adventure style of the previous Black Mirror release.

Although this time, the number of episodes are cut down to just three. Which actually explains why the fifth season is coming out faster than expected. Normally, it takes more than a whole year in between each release.

What Can We Expect from Black Mirror Season 5?

To compensate for the lower amount of episodes, Netflix and Black Mirror producers are spending more to get bigger name actors.

This includes Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Andrew Scott (Spectre), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Topher Grace (Spider-man 3), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Angourie Rice (Spider-man: Homecoming), to name a few.

In fact, according to Variety, even pop-singer/actress Miley Cyrus will be in an episode. She will be portraying a performer who undergoes a “transformation in order to rise to a higher level of fame” in what sounds like a self-aware meta-storyline.

See the trailer for yourself below:

When Will Season 5 Premiere?

The 5th season will start streaming on Netflix worldwide beginning June 5th, 2019.