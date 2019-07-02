Blackadder Stars Meet to (Possibly) Discuss A New Series

Blackadder

Without a doubt, Blackadder is one of the most popular and best-loved TV comedy series that has ever been created. It has, however, been a rather lengthy amount of time since the show last appeared on TV. In fact, following its (apparent) conclusion in 1989, the only other instance was a one-off special created in 2000.

In a report via Comedy, however, there are rumours that many of the original cast members attended a meeting with writers to discuss the creation of a brand new fifth season! – Am I jumping the gun, or are the words ‘I have a cunning plan’ marching with ill-deserved confidence in the direction of this conversation?

Secret Meeting

It is reported that Rowan Atkinson, Tony Robinson, Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie (all major characters in the show’s history) met with writers Ben Elton and Richard Curtis and have agreed on terms to appear in the new series. A source has said:

“It will be in the modern day. Blackadder will be a lot older, of course, so they’ve come up with the ageing university lecturer idea. Curtis and Atkinson have discussed guest appearances from stars such as Tom Hardy and Russell Brand.”

What Do We Think?

Rumours of a fifth season are not exactly new. In fact, it has been one of the most discussed subjects in TV for years. Particularly the setting in which the series could potentially take place as they have often erred towards ‘historical’ periods.

At this point, however, with nothing officially confirmed, we have to say that this is just rumours. Rumours that are potentially madder than Mad Jack McMad, the winner of last year’s Mr Madman competition. It does, however, seem curious that these specific people should’ve all been in the same place at the same time for unrelated reasons!

What do you think? Would you like to see a fifth Blackadder series? – Let us know in the comments!