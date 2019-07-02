Blackadder Stars Meet to (Possibly) Discuss A New Series

/ 2 hours ago
blackadder

Blackadder

Without a doubt, Blackadder is one of the most popular and best-loved TV comedy series that has ever been created. It has, however, been a rather lengthy amount of time since the show last appeared on TV. In fact, following its (apparent) conclusion in 1989, the only other instance was a one-off special created in 2000.

In a report via Comedy, however, there are rumours that many of the original cast members attended a meeting with writers to discuss the creation of a brand new fifth season! – Am I jumping the gun, or are the words ‘I have a cunning plan’ marching with ill-deserved confidence in the direction of this conversation?

Secret Meeting

It is reported that Rowan Atkinson, Tony Robinson, Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie (all major characters in the show’s history) met with writers Ben Elton and Richard Curtis and have agreed on terms to appear in the new series. A source has said:

“It will be in the modern day. Blackadder will be a lot older, of course, so they’ve come up with the ageing university lecturer idea. Curtis and Atkinson have discussed guest appearances from stars such as Tom Hardy and Russell Brand.”

blackadder

What Do We Think?

Rumours of a fifth season are not exactly new. In fact, it has been one of the most discussed subjects in TV for years. Particularly the setting in which the series could potentially take place as they have often erred towards ‘historical’ periods.

At this point, however, with nothing officially confirmed, we have to say that this is just rumours. Rumours that are potentially madder than Mad Jack McMad, the winner of last year’s Mr Madman competition. It does, however, seem curious that these specific people should’ve all been in the same place at the same time for unrelated reasons!

What do you think? Would you like to see a fifth Blackadder series? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!