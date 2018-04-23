Blade Runner Scene Created In Unreal Engine 4

Blade Runner Scene is recreated in Unreal Engine 4

I am a pretty big fan of the Blade Runner franchise. Having loved the original 1982 film, I was delighted that the recent sequel was a decent outing. There is, however, one area that I feel has been woefully treated and that is the video games area. In terms of games, we have only had one proper entry in the franchise and that was Westwood 1997 game. The game was excellent and in terms of technology was groundbreaking. It was nothing short of a miracle at the time that they were able to create it without the need for a 3D accelerator card.

Since then though, we’ve had precious little else. There is supposedly a VR game in the works, but I won’t hold my breath on that. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not shooting it down before it’s even released, but I don’t want a Blade Runner VR game, I want just a regular game. Even a remaster of the original would be fantastic news for me.

That being said though, the doors do at least appear to be open to the possibilities as in a report via DSOgaming, someone has painstakingly recreated a scene from the film using the Unreal Engine 4.

The potential is there!

The video itself is only around 15 seconds long (looped twice), but it clearly shows the potential that could exist for a game. I daresay that the problem in creating one has largely lain in the IP rights. Even a remaster of the 1997 game would be a hard task given that Westwood was swallowed up by EA. We all know how useless EA is with the IP’s they own.

Let’s be honest, who wouldn’t love to see Blade Runner running in a GTA 5 style environment?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!