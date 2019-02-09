Blizzard Activision Reportedly Set to Axe Hundreds pf Jobs

Blizzard Activision

There has been more and more evidence in the last 6 months that financially, Blizzard Activision (or Activision Blizzard, if you prefer) might be entering a period of financial difficulty. This isn’t just idle speculation either. There has been more than a few confirmed matters that have a direct link with money.

These include the sale of the Destiny rights to Bungie and the voluntary redundancy offered to 100 Blizzard customer service staff members. Anyway, you look at it, despite these clear belt-tightening strategies, the company is doing well with a particularly notable drop in the share price since the start of 2019.

In a report via Windows Central, however, things might be set to expand to a whole new level as the company is reportedly planning to axe ‘hundreds’ of jobs in the coming months.

Just How Bad Are Things?

Well, with the exception of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, there are very few positives coming from either company. World of Warcraft is slumping again after it’s traditional DLC release spike. Both Overwatch and Hearthstone have also apparently ‘peaked’ in terms of user figures. Any way you look at this, the news is more bad than good.

Nothing Much On The Horizon

With the exception of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, it isn’t helped that neither company has anything big on the horizon either. Yes, WoW classic may come this year. As well, as the highly anticipated Diablo 2 and Warcraft 3 Remasters. At the same time though, if these job cuts are development staff, these might now be pushed back even further.

The short version is, if they are having to cut jobs to balance the books, the signs are not good.

