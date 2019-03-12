Blizzard Announce 6 Content Phases For WoW Classic

World of Warcraft Classic

Despite Blizzard announcing that they had no ‘major releases’ planned for 2019, we are still fully expecting World of Warcraft (or WoW) classic to release at some point this Summer.

In theory, the game should prove to be highly popular. Fans have, after all, been asking for this for many years. In a report via PCGamesN, however, while Blizzard has not announced the exact release date yet, they have revealed that there will be 6 lots of content released for it which will be made in phases.

Phase Releases

Blizzard has announced that the content for WoW Classic will essentially be released over 6 differing phases. These will include;

Phase One – Initial game launch which will include Molten Core, Onyxia and Maraudon.

Two – Dire Maul, Azuregos and Kazzak.

Three – Blackwing Lair, Darkmoon Faire and Darkmoon deck drops.

Four – Zul’gurub and Green Dragons.

Five – Agn’Quraj War Effort and raids.

Six – Naxxramas and Scourge Invasion.

What Do We Think?

On the whole, the release schedule sounds sensible and Blizzard is clearly looking to replicate something of the original experience here. Additionally, it will also enjoy people the time to enjoy the content.

We are still waiting on an official release date, but presuming that they don’t screw this up with a ridiculous subscription price, this could be one of the most enjoyable releases of 2019.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!