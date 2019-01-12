Blizzard Co-Founder Mike Morhaime To Leave In April

Mike Morhaime Set To Leave Blizzard

In October 2018, Mike Morhaime (co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment) announced that he would be stepping down as company president. At the time, he announced that while he was relinquishing the role, he would remain in an advisory position. It seems, however, that this time has now come to an end.

In a report via GamesIndustry, Mike Morhaime has now announced that after just 6 months, he is set to completely depart from Blizzard. This will bring to an end his 28-year association with the company.

Why Is He Leaving?

The specific reasoning for it is, at present, unclear. The 6 month period, however, is if nothing else intriguing. Usually, if you’re going to leave a company to join or start another, you are contractually obliged to serve a 6-month period. For example, in the unlikely event that Sundar Pichai (head of Google) was going to leave to join Microsoft, he would likely have to step down from the role and serve a 6-month ‘waiting’ period.

I’ll admit, it’s pure speculation, but is Mike Morhaime going to start his own gaming company again?

Financial Problems

It’s little secret that the failure of recent game launches has hit Blizzard Activision quite hard. His departure, however, isn’t the only recent example of a senior member leaving the company. For example, Spencer Neumann (former CFO of Activision) recently left to join Netflix. It does, however, raise concerns that the clear cash-flow issue at the company might be more pressing than we currently know.

Mike Morhaime will officially leave the company on April 7th.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!