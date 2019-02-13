Blizzard Confirm No Major Releases Planned For 2019

Blizzard

There is more and more evidence to suggest that things are not going too well at Blizzard Activision. Well, it actually depends on how you view it. With the company reporting record profits for the last financial year, you might think things are going well. Then again, when they sack around 780 staff members, you get a pretty good idea that the coming year isn’t going to be so positive.

One of the biggest problems currently facing the company, however, is simply the fact that neither of them has any notable releases coming. Take a moment and think, what’s the next guaranteed game you know is going to be released by either company? The best I can manage is Call of Duty and that won’t arrive until at least Autumn.

Well, it seems that suddenly the staff dismissals might make a little more sense as in a report via PCGamesN, Blizzard has confirmed that they have absolutely no major releases planned for 2019.

Is Diablo Immortal Not ‘Major’?

Yes, admittedly, I did give a rye smile that Blizzard doesn’t consider their much-maligned Diablo mobile game ‘major’. You do have phones right?… It does, however, indicate something rather depressing for those of us who are, for example, expecting a new PC Diablo game. Similarly though, with World of Warcraft classic set to release this summer, is Blizzard not considering that major? It is a curious point.

The real crux, however, is that if you were expecting anything new, fresh or exciting, forget about it. Blizzard has openly admitted it has nothing to offer us this year. A rather depressing forecast considering we’re only in February.

