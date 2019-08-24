Blizzard Confirms More Servers to Cope With WoW Classic

It’s literally just days until the launch of WoW Classic which represents a return to the early ‘vanilla’ days of the hugely-popular MMORPG, World of Warcraft. Since the initial servers went online, however, and people were able to preregister their character names, it’s been pretty clear that some of the servers are going to have huge population problems.

One server, in fact, is already suggesting that queue times of up to several hours will be likely on launch day. In answer to this, however, in a report via PCGamesN, Blizzard has confirmed that at least 4 more servers will be launched ahead of the games release!

Blizzard Announces World of Warcraft Classic

Blizzard To Add More Servers to WoW Classic

In announcing the news, Blizzard has confirmed that there will be 2 new PVP servers (Incendius and Bigglesworth) and in addition, two new PVE (standard) servers (Old Blanchy and Westfall).

It is hoped that the launch of these new servers will, at least on release day, give people some alternatives to choose from that may offer better levels of traffic and, ultimately, relieve some pressure on the realms which are currently struggling.

Character Registration

The new servers will go live at 18:00 (GMT) and, in addition to this, Blizzard will also relax the policy to pre-release character registration. To date, players have been only able to ‘reserve’ 3 characters and, more specifically, their names. This will, however, be opened up to allow people to create their full roster of 10-characters. Well… if they want to!

With WoW Classic set to release on August 27th, we are fully expecting some problems on release day. Hopefully, however, these new servers will at least make it better!

What do you think? Are you planning on playing WoW Classic? Do you have concerns over server population? Do you think this will help enough? – Let us know in the comments!

