Blizzard Confirms They’re Not Attending Gamescom 2019

Blizzard Confirms No Gamescom 2019

While there are a number of major gaming events on the social calendar, Gamescom certainly represents one of the biggest. As such, it’s largely expected that every major games developer will attend the show if, for no other reason, then to just be there.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Blizzard has shockingly announced that they will not attend the event held in Germany this year.

Why Are They Not Attending?

Well, there is a rather simple answer for this. Namely, that they have already announced that the company has absolutely nothing ‘major’ planned for 2019.

Their lack of attendance, however, can not be so easily explained, however, as despite having nothing to show, major developers do generally still turn up just for the market presence.

With Blizzard already known to be exercising more than a few cost-cutting measures, therefore, they might simply be skipping it to save money.

Working On Development

The official line that Blizzard has given is that they are not attending the event to help them concentrate on game development. This, however, doesn’t wash with me. The vast majority of company workers (generally) don’t attend these events. They usually either send or hire reps for the company.

So, call me crazy, but I’d have probably had a bit more respect for Blizzard had they just admitted ‘we got nothing to show you (yet) and don’t want to waste time and money on it’.

In fairness, Blizzard is still probably trying to forget the whole Diablo Immortal fiasco!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!