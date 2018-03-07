Blizzard Flip-Flop On Nintendo Switch Diablo 3

Blizzard, Diablo 3 and Nintendo Switch

A few days ago Blizzard posted a non-so subtle teaser on their Twitter feed. In the post, as can be seen below, it was a Diablo nightlight that some disembodied hand kept switching on and off. The community put 2 and 2 together (or more accurately Diablo and Switch) and saw this as an announcement from Blizzard that Diablo 3 was coming to the Nintendo Switch console.

Well, in a bizarre turn of events, Blizzard has responded to the comments to say, no. The community has seemingly added 2 and 2 and got 5.

So, is Diablo 3 coming to the Switch?

Well, yes and no. Blizzard has said no, but sources at Eurogamer suggest that yes, it is on the way, Blizzard is just not confirming it as of yet. It seems a rather unusual bit of teasing and then telling us we’re wrong and it draws to one of 2 conclusions, either Blizzard is toying with us or Diablo 3 is not coming to the Switch.

Out of the two, I think the former is more likely. As per my prior article regarding this announcement, Diablo 3 on the Nintendo Switch makes total sense. Not just for the playing factor, but also the multiplayer support which the Switch is perfect at.

Our thoughts?

Diablo 3 is almost certainly coming to the Nintendo Switch. The only real question is whether the games excellent DLC (which was arguably better than the base game) will be included as some form of ‘complete’ release. That would be nice, but I guess, for the moment, we’re all just waiting for the point until Blizzard decides it wants to stop playing silly buggers and just announces the game.

What do you think? Would you like to see Diablo 3 on the Switch? – Let us know in the comments!

