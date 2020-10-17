Blizzard is Officially ‘Done’ With StarCraft II

StarCraft II is officially over 10-years old now and, I must admit, it is somewhat surprising that despite its age, it has still remained a remarkably popular game. Particularly in the world of ‘competitive’ gaming where events, with impressively high prize pots, are still regularly held.

All good things must, however, come to an end, and following an official blog post by Blizzard, they have confirmed that development on StarCraft II has now officially been ended.

StarCraft II Development Ends!

Although Blizzard has confirmed that they will continue to look to fix any remaining bugs within the game, and, of course, apply balancing where needed on the competitive scene, they have confirmed that there will definitively not be any more DLC released for the game. In addition, the chances of fresh free content seem more than a little unlikely.

“We’re going to continue supporting StarCraft II in the same manner as we have with our previous longstanding games, such as Brood War, focusing primarily on what our core and competitive communities care about most. What this means is that we’re not going to be producing additional for-purchase content, such as Commanders and War Chests, but we will continue doing season rolls and necessary balance fixes moving forward. On that last note, we’re not planning a Q4 balance update given that we did one a few months ago, but as always, we do plan to continue doing them as needed in the future. StarCraft II esports, which is part of the highest echelon of professional competitive gaming, will also continue going strong as it has been through our partners ESL Gaming and GSL.”

What Do We Think?

The only reason Blizzard has been working on the game for this long has been entirely due to the popularity it has had on the competitive scene. Given its age, however, it was only a matter of time before Blizzard had to effectively wash their hands of it and move their resources onto something else. – Will that be Starcraft III? Well, as unlikely as that seems at the moment, we daresay that more than a few of you have your fingers crossed for it. There is, however, the small matter of Overwatch II to get out of the way first!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!