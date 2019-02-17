Blizzard Jobs Cuts To Continue With Lay-Offs In France

More Jobs Cuts Expected From Blizzard

At the beginning of the month, there were rather disturbing rumours circulating that Blizzard Activision was looking to undertake a rather sweeping level of job cuts. At the time, it was believed that around 200 jobs were at risk. This was a figure blown completely out of the water within less than a week as Blizzard announced that 780 staff were being made redundant.

Adding some salt to the wound, the announcement was made practically at the same time that the company had posted record profits for the year. Not exactly the best of timing.

It seems, however, that despite this, further job cuts are on the way. In a report via GamesIndustry, Blizzard’s French office may be the next victim of job cuts as around 134 jobs are reportedly set to be axed.

Why Are They Cutting So Many Jobs?

It does seem a little contradictory. Specifically, that after posting record profits, the company feels it necessary to cut so many jobs. It does, however, get a little deeper than this. Despite having a good 2018, 2019 is shaping up to be more than a little rough. Blizzard has already confirmed that they have no major releases planned for the year. As such, these cuts might be a pre-emptive measure. One to try and keep any potential losses this year as minimal as possible. It’s a sad fact, but when profits tighten, employees always suffer first.

Are Blizzard Activision In Financial Trouble?

I wouldn’t go as far as to say that the company is on the verge of collapse. That being said, however, the future isn’t looking bright. With Blizzard openly admitting that they have ‘got nothing’ for 2019, it’s going to practically be all left up to Activision to try and keep the figures in the black. Even then, aside from the likely release of another Call of Duty, I’m personally not aware of much else they’ll have out the door this year.

It’s not good news and certainly one that’ll be concerning to employees. At least, those that do still have a job at the company. Worrying times!

What do you think? Is the company in financial trouble? Is Blizzard wishing they had announced Diablo 4 now? – Let us know in the comments!