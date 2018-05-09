Blizzard Launch Mercy Breast Cancer Charity Drive

Blizzard Launch Breast Cancer Research Foundation Charity Drive

With the exception of skin cancer, breast cancer is the most likely that a woman will encounter in her lifetime. While operation and treatment rates improve year on year, there is still much work to be done in this field of research. Given that so many of us either directly or indirectly have been touched by this disease, it’s one which many feel a deep connection to.

Why am I telling you this? Well, to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Blizzard has launched a brand new skin for Mercy. The pink skin, which is to resemble the colors adopted by the charity is currently on sale and any owner of Overwatch can pay for the skin and do their bit for charity. In addition to the skin, purchasers will also unluck some tiered rewards. Just in case the pink skin wasn’t incentive enough for you.

How much is it?

In the UK the skin is £12.99 and is available on the official store. In the US I believe it is around $15.00. I can’t tell you what the EU price is, but I suspect it’s something in the middle.

With your donation Blizzard has assured anyone looking to donate that 100% of the funds for your purchase will be directly transferred to the charity. In addition, Blizzard has also said that regardless of purchases, they will guarantee that a minimum donation of $250,000 is made.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s a really great idea and a unique way for a game company to raise money for charities. My only concern is if the next fundraiser is for testicular cancer. I dread to think the skin they’ll deploy for that!

What do you think? Is this a good idea? Do you enjoy Overwatch? Plan to donate to get the skin? – Let us know in the comments!