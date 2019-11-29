Blizzard Launches Their Black Friday Sale

Ok, I know. You’re probably already pretty skint having been mobbed by Black Friday sales from all directions. What hasn’t helped matters is that Steam just launched their Autumn sale too! If your wallet can stand the pressure though, then Blizzard is looking to tempt you into making just one (or maybe two?) more Black Friday purchases!

Blizzard Launch Their Black Friday Sale

So, what’s on offer in the sale? Well, as you might expect, given that Blizzard doesn’t have a particularly huge library, we’re largely looking at 3 areas. Namely, World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Hearthstone. There is, however, some nice Activision stuff thrown in for good measure.

Some of the highlights of the Black Friday sale include:

Overwatch Legendary Edition – £4.00

Call of Duty Modern Warfare – £39.99

Blizzcon Virtual Ticket – £29.99

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 – £19.99

Starcraft Remastered – £13.20

What Do We Think?

For more information on the sale, you can check out the official Blizzard Black Friday website via the link here! – You can, of course, also check out these deals presuming you have the battle.net app installed.

If your wallet can stand it though, there are definitely some great (if mildly limited) gaming bargains to be had here!

For more details on the various Black Friday sales, be sure to check the link here!