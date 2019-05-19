Blizzard Posts WoW Classic ‘It’s a Feature Not a Bug’ List

WoW Classic

When originally asked about whether Blizzard was considering releasing a ‘Vanilla’ version of World of Warcraft, the company produced a line that was probably truer than many were willing to admit. Namely, that the game wasn’t anywhere near as good as people think when it first came out.

Despite that, however, eventually bowing to peer pressure Blizzard decided to oblige the fans by creating a ‘classic’ version of their much-loved MMORPG.

In a rather amusing call back to that earlier quote, however, with the game entering it’s first pre-launch beta, Blizzard has felt compelled to release a list of ‘features’ that may be mistaken for bugs.

It’s a Feature, Not a Bug

In a report via Eurogamer, the list is rather comprehensive and, as above, if you never played WoW in its early days, you might easily have mistaken these for issues. This is, however, exactly how it used to be;

Tauren’s hitboxes and their melee reach is slightly larger than other races.

Being critically struck while using /sit to sit does not cause abilities like Enrage, Blood Craze, and Reckoning to activate.

Using the “Automatic Quest Tracking” option does not auto-track newly accepted quests. (It instead will start to track an existing quest once progress towards an objective is started.)

Warrior health Regeneration is working at the expected rate.

Quests objectives and points of interests are not tracked on the map or minimap.

Completed quests are marked on the minimap with a dot. (and not a “?”)

Feared players and NPCs run fast.

Standing on top of other players while facing away allows spells and attacks to be used.

Creature respawn rates are much slower than in Battle for Azeroth.

NPCs which offer multiple quests may inconsistently display them as a dot or a “!” on the available quests list. They were inconsistent in 1.12, and we’ve reproduced the exact inconsistency they had back then.

Quests that are too low level for do not show up as a “!” in the game world.

Available quests do not display a “!” on the minimap.

On level up, the message: “Your skill in Protection increased to 15” was added in 1.12.1, and we’re intending to keep that.

What Do We Think?

Honestly, we think that Blizzard has always been right about WoW Classic. Not necessarily that it wouldn’t be popular, but that people would have some very rose-tinted glasses as to just how good it actually was. Don’t forget that this WoW experience is essentially 15 years old now.

With it set to formally release on August 27th, however, all they have to do to convince me to give it a go is to perform a U-turn on their subscription price.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!