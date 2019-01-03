Blizzard Reports Sacking Of Chief Financial Officer

Blizzard Sack Chief Financial Officer

It’s not much of a secret that Blizzard/Activision has not been having a very good time of it recently in terms of their finances. With the failure of WoW Battle For Azeroth to revive the flagging subscribers (despite the traditional launch spike) and the overwhelmingly negative reception of their Diablo Immortal launch, the compare share price has dropped by around 30% in just the last year.

Honestly, if it wasn’t for Overwatch, Blizzard by themselves wouldn’t have much to cheer about at the moment.

With rumours surrounding the company being in serious financial troubles, these seem to be compounded with the news via GamesIndustry that the companies Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has been sacked.

Replaced With Former Holder

In the report, Blizzard has announced that Spencer Neumann has been terminated from his role. The previous person to hold the position, Denis Durkin, will resume his previous job. He is left with the rather unenvious task of trying to get the books to balance. As you can see above, that will not be easy.

Moving On

While it is suggested that Spencer Neumann has moved onto a similar role at Netflix, I doubt that Blizzard will have shed many tears at his passing. Then again, it’s not exactly his fault that the company is failing to inspire the community at the moment. If it wasn’t for the upcoming release of WoW Classic and the Warcraft 3 Remaster, they’d be little to get excited over for 2019. Let’s face it as well, there’s every chance that Blizzard could ruin both of those.

I’ve often said that if WoW Classic comes at the current subscription price, it’ll be a disaster.

You do, however, get the worrying sense that things are not well at Blizzard. Some would, however, argue that it is entirely of their own making.

