Blizzard Reveals Four More New Skins for Next Overwatch Event

Retribution Event Begins April 10

Blizzard announced the next Overwatch event a few days ago during half-time of an OWL match. This continues the ‘Uprising’ event from last year, and will be officially going by the name ‘Archives’ from here on out. Like the ‘Uprising’ event last year, it centers around expanding the lore of the game, but this time it focuses on Blackwatch, the clandestine arm of Overwatch. It brings back the PvE aspect for a limited time, but features Blackwatch characters instead. The storyline itself is directly continuing the latest comic book released called ‘Retribution’ where Blackwatch members seek revenge by capturing a Talon target in Italy. However, as always, things never go as planned.

What New Skins Can Players Expect from the ‘Retribution’ Event?

Many Blackwatch characters already received their skins from last year’s Uprising event. From the Retribution comic, and the announcement by Blizzard, Moira is also getting suited up in her Blackwatch outfit. Although, Blizzard is not just adding new skins for the Blackwatch characters, but for some characters as well.

Blizzard has announced that Hanzo, Mei, Sombra and Doomfist are also getting new skins. Sombra and Doomfist are wearing their official Talon outfit. Talon is of course, the enemy of Overwatch, responsible for turning Amélie Lacroix to Widowmaker. From the animated shorts and comic books, we know that some members of Blackwatch eventually join Talon or have been working with them from the beginning to undermine Overwatch. Unlike the Blackwatch outfit, Talon uniforms are not dark, and actually look like Overwatch armour.

Mei‘s outfit is actually her casual wear from the ‘Rise and Shine’ animated short. Her Ecopoint outfit from the short was already added during the Blizzard World launch. So this is another one that fans have been asking for a while now.

It is goes by the name ‘Pajamei’ officially, as she is wearing her sleep wear. It even includes her Summer Games jumper, unkempt hair, Yeti slippers and oven mitts for gloves. Her robot companion ‘Snowball’ is also in a kettle outfit to match.

Hanzo‘s new skin on the other hand is more of a suit style outfit and looks quite dapper. Although we have not seen him wear this outfit in the animated shorts and comics, it is most likely his usual suit as head of the Shimada clan. This skin goes by the official name of ‘Scion’.

Reaper is also getting a Soldier 24 outfit according to Overwatch chief Jeff Kaplan. However, they have not revealed what this looks like yet officially.