Blizzard Says WoW Classic DDoS Attacker has been Arrested

Since it’s release around a month ago, WoW Classic (World of Warcraft) has proven to be a huge success for Blizzard. Player numbers are up and, overall, the community seems to be really enjoying the experience. That isn’t, however, to say that everything has been great.

For example, Blizzard revealed earlier this month that their classic servers have been facing consistent DDoS attacks. Following an update from their community manager, there is some good news. The person doing it has been both identified and, reportedly, arrested.

WoW Classic DDoS Attacker Arrested

Although the post doesn’t go into deep specifics, it does confirm that through the contact of law enforcement agencies, they were able to identify the attacker who had been attempting (with some success) to shut down the WoW Classic servers.

Exactly who they are or where they came from is unclear. It will, however, come as a huge sigh of relief to both Blizzard and fans of the game to know that this is (at least for the moment) seemingly concluded.

Is It Over Though?

At this point, it’s hard to say. Usually, people who engage in DDoS attacks on this level are usually part of a coordinated attack with several other people. While it is not impossible or unheard of, it’s unusual for a single person to launch DDoS attacks.

As such, as to whether WoW Classic is safe or not remains to be seen. It is, however, good news if nothing else!

What do you think? Have you been playing WoW Classic? – Let us know in the comments!