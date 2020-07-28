Blizzard Shuts Down World of Warcraft Console Rumors

Despite its age, World of Warcraft has remained one of the most popular PC exclusives around. Well, it’s available on Mac’s as well, but you get the idea. Earlier this month, however, there were rumors that Blizzard was considering bringing the game to consoles (specifically the upcoming Xbox Series X).

Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, if you were holding out for this to happen, then I’m afraid the news isn’t good!

Blizzard Denies World of Warcraft Console Port Rumors

The rumors initially began when data miners noticed that the Shadowlands expansion pack contained various references for gaming controller interfaces. Additionally, the official Brazillian rating system did initially note that ‘Shadowlands’ was coming to the Xbox Series X. As such, putting 2 and 2 together and coming up with 5, the assumption was that World of Warcraft might’ve been heading towards a release on next-gen consoles.

Following an official statement from Blizzard, however, it seems pretty clear that this isn’t happening or, at the very least, if it is they’re not admitting it just yet!

“We currently have no plans to bring World of Warcraft or Shadowlands to Xbox Series X. The platform was listed on the Brazil Ministry of Justice rating website in error, and the entry has since been updated to reflect that the game is coming only to PC.”

What Do We Think?

As much as many would like it to happen, the chances of World of Warcraft ever arriving on consoles seems exceptionally remote. Largely because of the exceptionally varied interface the game requires. In a nutshell, it would be really difficult to get it work effectively via a solely controller based platform.

We’re certainly not saying it’s impossible, but quite frankly, if it was going to, we think it would’ve probably have happened a long time ago!

