Blizzard In Turmoil as Angry Staff Share Wage Details

It’s been a news story that’s been rumbling underground for the last couple of months, but put simply, it seems that many people who work for Blizzard Entertainment are currently more than a little unhappy regarding their work situation and salaries. Specifically, that after a recent wage increase, it seems that not all employees were paid as well as others or, more accurately, they did not all share similar pay rises.

Well, in a report via Eurogamer, it seems that things are approaching boiling point as sources are claiming that Blizzard employees are currently sharing an internal document in which they can anonymously declare their salaries to other staff members. Why are they doing this? Well, perhaps (and it seems like a pretty hefty precursor) because they’re planning on taking some pretty drastic action.

Blizzard Staff Plan Wage Mutiny?

As you might expect, because it’s often the case with the vast majority of major business, staff wages are usually a matter that is heavily discouraged from open discussion. In fact, I’ve known (and have worked for) businesses that threaten immediate dismissal for it! With Blizzard recently giving their staff pay rises, however, most were rather disappointed with the amount given. Specifically, because it was “significantly less than most people expected”.

With moral at the company already apparently at a pretty hefty low, this move sparked staff members to apparently begin preparations for some type of action. One such move was the creation of this document which has reportedly been circulating through staff and is actively encouraging them to anonymously declare their role, salary, and by proxy what their respective pay rise actually was.

Why Are They Angry?

Many might be wondering why they are so angry and, in truth, it’s a bit of a complicated and growing situation. In brief, however, the anger largely stems from 3 key points.

The staff feel that the wages are pretty bad (regardless of the pay rise)

Following staff redundancies last year, their workload has increased significantly and they do not feel that this is (or has been) reflected in their salary

Blizzard’s management is either not listening to their concerns or they do not care!

As such, presumably with the completion of their spreadsheet in hand, we may be facing a rather unique circumstance in which their staff will, in possibly the very near future, stage an en-masse walkout in, and there’s no other term for this, a form of industrial ‘strike’ action. Will it happen though? Well, I daresay that Blizzard management is currently more than a little terrified of the prospect. So, expect to see staff leaving their desks or a better deal offered to them in the next few days! In a nutshell though, something has got to give here!

