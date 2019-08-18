Blizzard Warns WoW Classic Servers May See Huge Wait Times

With the official release of WoW (World of Warcraft) Classic just under 10-days away, I have my subscription ticket ready to return to Azeroth and find out if it was every bit as enjoyable as I remember it to be. I have, incidentally, already spoken at length on my initial opinions which you can check out here! – Put simply, however, I think that due to (more?) failures on the part of Blizzard, this is yet another bandaid over a gaping wound!

Last week, however, in preparation for the launch Blizzard opened up their ‘classic’ realms. While you couldn’t play the game yet, you could get your user names ‘registered’. Sadly, all the good ones were taken by the time I got there.

It seems, however, that a seemingly huge amount of people, when picking their realm, decided to go for ‘Herod’. It may, however, have not been the wisest choice as in a report via Eurogamer, the server has literally been mobbed!

Blizzard Warns of Huge WoW Classic Queue Times

Exactly why most people have chosen this realm is, at the time of writing, unclear. It has, however, led one of their community managers to comment on the matter saying:

“If all existing players on this server [Herod] remain there, login queues in excess of 10,000 players are a certainty, and possibly much higher than that.”

So, what will this mean? Well, as you can see in the video below, the ‘estimated time’ to enter the game quickly escalates to nearly 25 hours with queues in excess of over 1000 people. Remember as well, this was just patch of a pre-launch stress test. As such, when the game officially releases, this is only going to get worse!

What Do We Think?

Anyone experienced with World of Warcraft will know that any release day is always met by a huge boost in server traffic. We can, however, only hope that this is only going to be prevalent (to this level) on this one poor ‘Herod’ server.

Forgive me, but if I log in on the 27th and find I’ve got to wait 24 hours to play it, I’m not going to be very happy. I doubt many others will be either!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to WoW Classic? Which ‘realm’ have you signed up for? – Let us know in the comments!