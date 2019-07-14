Blizzard Will Shut Down Overwatch Games With Cheaters

Since the release of Overwatch, it’s markable to see that despite it now being now over 3 years ago, the game is still amazingly popular. That is, in no small part, due to the excellent (and free) content that is regularly released for the game and also the fact that Blizzard has been working hard to try and promote a positive gaming experience.

While that can represent players simply being ‘toxic’ it also includes those who decide to cheat within the game. Well, in a report via Eurogamer, things might be set to improve significantly in that regard as in a coming update Blizzard has said that they are introducing measures that will not only actively detect cheaters but will also summarily end the game.

Blizzard Issue Further Overwatch Crack Down on Cheaters

Jeff Kaplan of Blizzard has confirmed that the new update will ensure that cheaters will have a significantly smaller chance of affecting honest gamers. If unusual player activity is detected in-game, the round being played will be automatically ended.

It should be noted that those not cheating will not be affected or penalised in any way. The round will simply be written off. For those who were believed to be cheating, however, the punishment will be significant.

What Do We Think?

Cheating in online games has always been a problem, but it perhaps most prevalent in first-person shooters. While Overwatch hasn’t ever had a prolific problem with this, it is known to exist none-the-less.

As you might expect, Blizzard has not revealed their new means of detecting cheaters. They do, however, seem confident enough to state that ‘real-time’ detection will be possible. Overall, it’s good news for Overwatch players! Well, assuming it works correctly.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!