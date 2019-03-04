Blizzard WoW Classic Team Finally Give Update

WoW Classic

It’s coming up for around 18-months now since Blizzard officially announced that a ‘classic version’ of World of Warcraft was in development. This was music to the ears of fans of the franchise. Particularly those who preferred the simpler early days before expansions came along to constantly mess and muddle things up.

For the last 6 months, however, aside from the release of a brief demo, there has been very little news regarding the project. In fact, even Blizzard themselves have semi-acknowledged the ‘radio silence’ on the project. There is, however, finally some news… well sort of. In a report via WCCFTech, while the team behind the game have nothing specific to announce, they have promised some ‘news’ in the near future.

What Can We Expect?

On the official website, a community manager has posted: “Hello Classic enthusiasts. We’ve been following the discussions about Classic closely here on the forums (and elsewhere) throughout the winter, and wanted to give you an update on a few things that the Classic development team has worked through since BlizzCon and the Classic demo.”

‘No Major Releases’

Last month, Blizzard gave a pretty strong indication that there would be ‘no major releases’ in 2019. It did leave me to speculate whether this ‘major release’ included WoW Classic or not. In fairness, it is an interesting concept whether the ‘fans’ would consider WoW classic a ‘major release’. It is, of course, subject to opinion. Personally, however, I think I would’ve considered it major.

Will the ‘news’ be surrounding a release date? Will they be pushing it back to 2020? It’s an interesting thought. Hopefully, we won’t have too long to find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!