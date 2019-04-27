Bloodborne and RDR2 PC Release Rumours Proven False

Sorry – But RDR2 & Bloodborne Are Not Coming To PC… Yet

PC gamers are more than a little used to getting the short end of the stick when it comes to AAA exclusives in recent years. It is, sadly, a fact that many games tend to stick with consoles for, at the very least, a considerable amount of time before getting a PC release and even then, the quality can sometimes be questionable.

In terms of demand, however, there are few games beyond Red Dead Redemption 2 and Bloodborne that PC owners wouldn’t like to see brought over to their platform. There did, however, seem to be a silver lining earlier this month when rumours started growing that an announcement for at least one of them was imminently due.

Well, we’re sorry to disappoint you, but these rumours appear to have been proven entirely wrong.

Dubious Source

At the time, the source came from a 4chan member known as BL3LKR. Admittedly, not the best website for reliable news. This member did, however, have a little track history over some good ‘predictions’. As such, there was some hype surrounding whether that had more solid insider news.

Sadly, however, with them stating that April 22nd would see the RDR2 PC announcement confirmed, that date has both clearly been and gone!

Will They Ever Come Out?

In regards to Red Dead Redemption 2, a PC release is almost certainly going to happen. Admittedly, exactly when is more than a little unclear. Perhaps we’ll get it before the end of 2019, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Bloodborne, however, seems exceptionally more unlikely. While details have never been entirely confirmed, it is believed that Sony does own a slice of the franchise. As such, making it non-exclusive to the PlayStation has always seemed more than a little unlikely. Which to me is highly disappointing as I’ve always really wanted to see it on PC.

The short version, however, is that if you are holding hopes for either of these games, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is almost certain to happen, you shouldn’t expect anything in the near future. Maybe E3 2019 will provide some good news!

What do you think? Which console exclusive would you like to see on PC? – Let us know in the comments!