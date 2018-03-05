Bloodborne Fan Event ‘Return To Yharnam’ Announced

Bloodborne

As a massive fan of Dark Souls, it surprises many to know that Bloodborne didn’t really do it for me. Sure, I’ve played it, I’ve completed it, but it hasn’t garnered the same love and attention from me that Dark Souls, in comparison, has.

There is, perhaps, a little slither of me that has been hoping, one day, that a PC release will come. Similar to Red Dead Redemption, I’m not sure a PC port will ever happen, but still, fingers crossed!

As a PS4 exclusive though, the game did exceptionally well, but over recent years, as the game has gotten older, the community has dwindled. Therefore, as an effort to get people back, the ‘Return To Yharnam’ event has been announced in the hope of getting more players back to Bloodborne.

Return To Yharnam

In the hope to bring more players back to the game, the event asks players and veterans to return to the game between March 10th to March 24th. During that two-week period, the event organizers are asking players to create a new character and play the game.

Actively encouraging people online, they also ask that people participate in PvP and part of which includes having at least 2 PvP duels before moving

Return to Yharnam is happening again! Begins next Saturday, the 10th! It's a coordinated annual event to surge the game with activity. A perfect time to revisit Bloodborne. This time it will be aided by lots of newcomers from March's free PS+ download. RT to get the word out! pic.twitter.com/W0QpIvLoTI — illusorywall (@illusorywall) March 3, 2018

The event is almost certainly, in no small part, being conducted to highlight that Bloodborne is one of the free PS Plus games for what many are calling the best month ever for the subscription service.

The final part of the event asks for everyone to go ‘worldwide’ in regional settings to encourage as many encounters as possible. I’m not entirely certain I can endorse that, particularly given some of the lag-ridden invaders you will have, but hey-ho.

Is Bloodborne still worth playing?

If you haven’t played it yet, then yes. I’d so as far as to suggest it’s a ‘must play’ for PS4 owners. While some might be put off with the Dark Souls heritage, don’t be. Bloodborne places far more emphasis on aggression and combat than Dark Souls, which is perhaps why I personally was not as fond a fan in comparison. Regardless though, it is still well worth a look to newcomers.

What do you think? A fan of Bloodborne? Planning on returning to Yharnam? How many attempts before you got Father Gascoigne? – Let us know in the comments!

