Bloodborne PC Port Screenshots Leak?!

/ 17 mins ago
Bloodborne PC Port Screenshots Leak?! 1

It’s been one of the most-requested games for PC owners since it released back in 2015, but so far Bloodborne has remained stubbornly loyal to its PS4 exclusivity. Well, presuming you don’t include the ‘not really-PC’ version you can play via PS-Now.

Earlier this month, however, rumors suggested that as part of their “Future of Gaming” event, Sony would announce that not only was Bloodborne getting a remaster for the PS5, but that would also include a full-blown PC release too.

Well, in a report via DSOGaming, screenshots have appeared online and, if accurate (and legitimate), may indeed prove that a PC announcement is perhaps just a little over 24-hours away!

bloodborne PC

Bloodborne PC Release

We should note that, at the time of writing, there is nothing confirming that these images are legitimate. In other words, through even a mildly-component use of Photoshop, they could easily be fake. With the reference to ‘VULKAN’ as well as CPU usage and graphical settings, however, they do (at the very least) look like the kind of information we would not only expect, but that would clearly distinguish it from the console version.

bloodborne PC

When Will We Know For Sure?

Although, again, rumor, it is suggested that the Bloodborne remaster will be announced at the Sony ‘Future of Gaming’ event and, as such, if you want to learn more about that, you can check the link here!

While it will, of course, be interesting to see what they do reveal about the PS5, for me personally, the official announcement of Bloodborne coming to the PC would be the far more significant news! If this is true, then I can barely wait! Prepare to be stunned, but maybe hold out a little for risk of being disappointed too!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

bloodborne PC
