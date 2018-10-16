Bloodhound SSC 1000MPH Car Project Faces Shutdown

Bloodhound SSC 1000MPH Car Faces Shutdown

Throughout 2017, we were eagerly following the progression of the Bloodhound SSC. A British designed car that, for the first time since 1997 was looking to be a realistic competitor to break the land speed record set by the Thrust SSC 2. Despite that early optimism, we have seen very little news of it this year. It has all been rather quiet and we still do not have an official record-breaking run.

Well, in terms of the current state of the Bloodhound, it’s not good news I’m afraid. In a report via CNET, the Bloodhound SSC project is facing shutdown unless it can find some significant investment.

Financial Problems

In the report, it is suggested that the team is in some very difficult money problems. The project is reportedly in some very significant debt. This has caused the matter to be put in the hands of an insolvency specialist with the team looking desperately to find someone to invest in the project. With a reported £25m required though, it may not come quick enough!

What Has The Team Said?

Mark Chapman, the project’s chief engineer has said: “As we now move out of the R&D phase and into the operational phase of the project, we recognise that we need a different approach to funding. This project is built around the most successful team in the history of land speed racing, and with the right support we have no doubt that the project will achieve its aims and could be racing for the record in as little as 10 months.”

Given the highly impressive technology behind the design and exceptionally impressive 1000mph target, it would be very sad to see this die. Hopefully, they can secure the funding and get at least one record-breaking run out of it!

