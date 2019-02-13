Bobs Burgers & Family Guy Get 1-Year Renewal – Alriiiiiiiiiight!

Bobs Burgers And Family Guy Get Another Year

A few days ago you may recall hearing that the Fox had commissioned The Simpsons for another 2-seasons. I’ll freely admit that I wasn’t as enthused about it as many of you were, but I still remain firmly of the opinion that the show should’ve ended many years ago.

With two other major animator shows on Fox in Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, however, there is good news for fans of those shows! In a report via AVClub, both shows have been renewed for at least 1 more season.

Good News For Fans Of Animation

On the whole, if you’re a fan of the current Fox animated line-up, this is going to be great news for you. It may, however, be something of a concern that Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers only got picked up for 1 season. Well, it does get a little complicated, but I’ll try to explain it in simple terms. In terms of ‘live’ viewership, both shows pull in pretty mediocre viewing figures. It’s certainly something of a lofty fall for Family Guy, which I again think should’ve ended a few years ago – come at me internet! They are, however, some of the most popular shows in terms of online subscription services such as Hulu.

As such, despite them not actually doing well on TV, the online demand is high. High enough, in fact, to keep Fox on board for at least 1 more season.

The End May Be In Sight!

Now, just to make it clear that I don’t have a downer on everything, I absolutely love Bob’s Burgers. Even I, however, suspect that the show probably only has about 3-5 good seasons left in it. At least, before it ‘jumps the shark’ like how I think both Family Guy and the Simpsons did. I’m certainly not complaining either. In fact, I’d like to see more animated shows on TV (King Of The Hill please!), I do, however, suspect that in regards to Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, if you are a fan of these shows, you need to enjoy these new seasons while you can. I suspect they’re both potentially on borrowed time.

What do you think? Which is your favourite animated show? – Let us know in the comments!