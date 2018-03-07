Bojack Horseman Creator Gets New Animated Show

Bojack Horseman Creator Lands New Show

Netflix has slowly but surely over the years been garnering itself some very strong exclusive programs. Beyond the dramatic productions such as the Crown and Stranger Things, out of the animated programming, Bojack Horseman is one of the most beloved shows currently on TV. In addition, it is regarded by many to be one of the best animated shows of all time. High praise indeed!

Set in a world of anthropomorphic animals and humans, Bojack Horseman is the star of a stereotypical 80’s sit-com. Since then though, his star has waned and the show basically follows his repeated wish to get on top again while his self-destructive behavior always keeps him down.

Well, in what is somewhat of a coup for Amazon, the series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and writer Kate Purdy have been signed up to create a brand new animated show.

Amazon Deal!

Amazon, like Netflix, is working very hard to have their own exclusive programming to attempt to push the Fire Stick forward. At present, without Top Gear (that due to legal reasons isn’t Top Gear), Amazon doesn’t have many exclusive programs. The new series, untitled ‘Undone’ is said to be an: “half-hour animated dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma.”

The concept of the program is that the protagonist, Alma, through a car accident gains some kind of deal or relationship with time itself. This allows her to return to the past to learn more about her father. In fairness, as strange a concept as this sounds, it can often be really effective television if done well. We have seen it before in programs such as Breaking Bad and in addition, Dexter. Gripping drama with occasional humor to really break the tension.

Undone’s release date?

An exact date at present isn’t known, but in a report via Polygon, Undone will be expected to air at some point in 2019 as an Amazon Prime exclusive program. If, in addition, you are wondering about the future of Bojack Horseman, fret ye not. Season 5 is in production and set to air this year.

For something a bit different though, which is what Bojack Horseman is, Undone might be something interesting to keep an eye on and if nothing else, is something to look forward to for fans of animation.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Bojack Horseman? Looking forward to this new series? In addition, what do you think about Undone? – Let us know in the comments!

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video