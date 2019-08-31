Borderlands 2 VR Coming to PC This Year – Trailer Released

The world of VR gaming didn’t reach the mass-adoption a lot of people thought it did. However, I think that’s all down to software. The market took too long to get those killer apps out, at least in my opinion. However, today is a great day for VR fans, as Gearbox is officially bringing Borderlands 2 VR to PC.

Borderlands 2 VR

I mean, it’s Borderlands 2. There’s not really much to explain for fans of the franchise. It’s the same (fantastic) game and gameplay. Explore Pandora, hear enemies make smart-ass remarks, etc. Oh, and let’s not forget the massive amount of glorious loot.

Virtual Vault Hunters, we’re bringing all the DLC for Borderlands 2 VR straight to your eye-holes for free on September 6! #BL2VR pic.twitter.com/TsCtFDZp6O — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) August 30, 2019

Bad Ass Mega Fun Time

The new BAMF Time feature is one that should help VR folks. It’s basically a slow-mo time ability. You can slow the speed of the game down for a moment, giving you time to set up your next attack. There will also be a Teleport function should you need it.

Announcement Trailer

More!

What games would you love to see in VR? Let us know in the comments below!