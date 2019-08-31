Borderlands 2 VR Coming to PC This Year – Trailer Released

/ 8 hours ago
Borderlands 2 VR is a PSVR Exclusive – PC Users Have to Wait

The world of VR gaming didn’t reach the mass-adoption a lot of people thought it did. However, I think that’s all down to software. The market took too long to get those killer apps out, at least in my opinion. However, today is a great day for VR fans, as Gearbox is officially bringing Borderlands 2 VR to PC.

Borderlands 2 VR

I mean, it’s Borderlands 2. There’s not really much to explain for fans of the franchise. It’s the same (fantastic) game and gameplay. Explore Pandora, hear enemies make smart-ass remarks, etc. Oh, and let’s not forget the massive amount of glorious loot.

Bad Ass Mega Fun Time

The new BAMF Time feature is one that should help VR folks. It’s basically a slow-mo time ability. You can slow the speed of the game down for a moment, giving you time to set up your next attack. There will also be a Teleport function should you need it.

Announcement Trailer

More!

What games would you love to see in VR? Let us know in the comments below!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    What Game Are You Currently Playing?

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives