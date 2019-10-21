Borderlands 3 Bloody Harvest Release Date and Trailer Released

Getting tired of vault hunting? Yeah, I’m not either. However, if you are eager for some more themed content in the realm of Borderlands 3, then you’re in luck! 2K Games have just revealed that Bloody Harvest will be the games first free seasonal event. Yeah, that’s right, it’ll be free!

Bloody Harvest

The new content will be made available via a free update on October 24th and will continue all the way through till December 5th. I’m just guessing, but I bet we may see something festive released for the game around that time too.

What to Expect

“This supremely spooky in-game event features tons of fresh content, including Haunted enemy types, the Terror combat mechanic, a new unique Legendary weapon, and a new boss fight against the fearsome Captain Haunt. If you manage to survive the creepy challenges of Bloody Harvest, you can earn cosmetic rewards, including Vault Hunter skins, a weapon trinket, and more.” – 2K

Going to Heck

When Bloody Harvest begins, Maurice will offer you a repeatable mission that must be completed in order to reach Heck, the spooky setting for Borderlands 3’s Bloody Harvest. Maurice kindly asks that you collect a certain amount of Hecktoplasm, an item that drops from slain Haunted enemies. You’ll encounter Haunted enemies all over the galaxy during Bloody Harvest; you’ll know them by their ghostly green glow. Once you’ve collected enough Hecktoplasm, Maurice will open a portal to Heck aboard Sanctuary III that will transport you to the creepy domain of Captain Haunt and his undead minions.

Once you’ve managed to stop shaking in your boots at the sheer spookiness of Heck, you’ll have to fight your way through an undead army of Maliwan soldiers who are rising from their graves with ambitions of revenge. You’ll also encounter freaky fauna including flying, fire-breathing Rakk-o’-Lanterns and wretched Ratch that’ve gorged themselves on blood. Deep within the depths of Heck lies Captain Haunt, the bony final boss of Bloody Harvest.

New Gear

Your enemies in Heck have a chance to drop gear that will only be available during Bloody Harvest, including Fearmonger, a new Legendary shotgun that packs a supernatural punch. You might also find Anointed weapons that play off the new Terror mechanic introduced in Bloody Harvest. Haunted enemies can inflict the Terror debuff, which will affect your aim and partially cloud your vision—but with these new Anointed effects, you can turn Terror into a beneficial boost of power.

There’s also a set of seasonal cosmetic items which won’t drop in Heck, but are still exclusive to the Bloody Harvest event. During the event, you have the chance to earn a skin for each of the four Vault Hunters (which also apply to Moze’s mech Iron Bear and Fl4K’s pets), a seasonal ECHO Device Skin, a shrunken head Weapon Trinket, and finally a ghostly Global Weapon Skin, all of which you can check out in the trailer up top.

We can’t wait for you to visit Heck and take on Captain Haunt when Bloody Harvest begins on October 24. Until then, do your best to steel yourself for the terrifying trials that await you.