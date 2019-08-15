Borderlands 3 Confirmed To Use Denuvo

With the release of Borderlands 3 just on the horizon, many people are looking forward to jumping back into one of the most fun and action-packed franchises around. For those intending to play it on PC, however, the news hasn’t all been good. Well, depending on your opinion.

While the game has gone ‘Gold’ (which in developer lingo means, it’s all done and ready for launch) PC users did recently find out that the game would initially be an Epic Games Store exclusive. Now, if you find that to be a problem then I’m afraid it’s likely not going to get any better for you. Following an update to the Epic Games Store website, Borderlands 3 is confirmed to be using the Denuvo anti-piracy software.

Borderlands 3 Will Use Denuvo

For those unaware of what Denuvo is, it’s basically a piece of DRM software that looks to making pirating a game more difficult. It does, however, have its critics as it is believed to also notably impact the performance of a game due to the resources it requires.

We should note, for the sake of fairness, that this is still a matter up for debate with no particularly conclusive evidence pointing one way or the other. The perception alone, however, will add more salt to an already open wound on the PC release.

What Do We Think?

As unpopular an opinion it might be (and trust me, I know it!) I don’t actually have much of a problem with either the Epic Games Store or Denuvo. That being said, however, a lot of people do. It will, therefore, be interesting to see if people are willing to vote with their wallets on this one or if the temptation to play Borderlands 3 will just be too great.

What do you think? Are you planning on playing Borderlands 3? Do you have a problem with the Epic Games Store or Denuvo? – Let us know in the comments!