Borderlands 3 Gameplay Reveal Event Trailer Released

Borderlands 3 Gameplay Reveal

Tired of waiting to see Borderlands 3 in action? Then wait no longer Vault Hunter! While I’ve been wondering exactly what the game would look like, I really feel I was over thinking it. It’s Borderlands as you know it, as you remember it, as you wish it to be. However, everything is just that bit better.

Better?

The graphics are the same style, but just a bit more defined, the enemies more bad-ass, the weapons even more diverse than ever before. Of course, I’m better the world bosses are even more outrageous than ever before too.

Press Release

“Members of the Gearbox development team demoed two of the game’s four new Vault Hunters: Zane, the seasoned covert assassin who wields a variety of high-tech gadgets, and Amara, the melee-focused Siren who can summon ethereal fists to pummel her foes. Together they tackled new sections of classic Borderlands planet Pandora before moving on to an entirely new planet: the futuristic, neon-soaked cityscapes of Promethea. The presentation was capped by a brand new trailer showing off the epic scope of Borderlands 3—the biggest, most content-rich Borderlands game to date. Catch glimpses of new enemies, locales, and weaponry, with plenty more still come in the months leading up to the game’s September 13 launch.”

Release Date

The game will be releasing on 13th of September 2019. Personally, I can’t wait for that date. I’ll be counting the seconds until the release.